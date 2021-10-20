Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Bulgaria makes COVID-19 'health pass' obligatory for leisure activities
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Bulgaria makes COVID-19 'health pass' obligatory for leisure activities

Bulgaria makes COVID-19 'health pass' obligatory for leisure activities

A woman receives a dose of vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) administered by a medical personnel from a mobile unit in the village of Krushovitsa, Bulgaria, on Oct 10, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov)

20 Oct 2021 12:13AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 12:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SOFIA: Bulgaria will make a COVID-19 "Green Certificate" mandatory for indoor access to restaurants, cinemas, gyms and shopping malls, the health minister said on Tuesday (Oct 19), as the country struggles with a rising number of coronavirus infections.

The health pass - a digital or paper certificate showing someone has been vaccinated, tested negative or recently recovered from the virus - was originally conceived to ease travel among European Union states.

As of Oct 21, people who want to visit indoor public spaces including cafes, hotels, concert halls, museums and swimming pools should show such a health pass, interim Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov told reporters.

"The number of new infections and deaths is rising. That forces us to impose additional measures. All activities indoors should be carried out with a green certificate," he said as he appealed to vaccine-sceptical Bulgarians to get inoculated.

Bulgaria is the EU's least vaccinated country and has had the highest mortality rate in the bloc in the past two weeks.

Only 25 per cent of Bulgaria's seven million people have had at least one COVID shot, well below the EU average of nearly 80 per cent.

On Tuesday, it reported 4,979 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily tally since late March, and 214 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Katsarov said all medical personnel and care home workers must present a health pass in order to work.

It will not be obligatory for teachers, but schools in regions where more than 750 people per 100,000 inhabitants are infected will have to switch to online classes.

Katsarov said failure to curb the spread of the disease could trigger tougher restrictions and even a full lockdown.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19 COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us