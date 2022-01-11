Bulgarian leaders in self-isolation after security meeting

SOFIA: Bulgaria's prime minister, president and senior ministers have gone into precautionary self-isolation after a participant at a security meeting they attended tested positive for the coronavirus, a health official said on Tuesday.

Chief health inspector Angel Kunchev said all participants in the consultative National Security Council on Monday were in good health but would remain in self-isolation after parliament speaker Nikola Minchev tested positive.

Along with Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and President Rumen Radev, the meeting was attended by the ministers of interior, defence and finance and senior members of the main political parties.

They met to discuss Bulgaria's position towards North Macedonia, deciding that lifting Bulgaria's veto on the start of Skopje's EU accession talks should not be rushed but linked to results.

Petkov had planned to visit North Macedonia on Jan 18 but the trip may now be rescheduled.

"The prime minister will be under quarantine as are the rules," a government press official told Reuters. "There will be a visit to North Macedonia, and we will inform you once a new date is set."

Petkov will continue his work remotely while his duties that require attendance will be taken over by deputy premier Kalina Konstantinova, the government said.