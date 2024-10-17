Burned Palestinian's relatives describe aftermath of Israeli attack

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza: The family of a Palestinian man seen being burned to death in footage broadcast around the world of a blaze in tents after an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital compound recounted their indescribable feelings as flames engulfed the camp.

Israel says the attack early on Monday (Oct 14) targeted a Hamas command and control centre at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, and that it is investigating the cause of the blaze but believes it was probably set by a secondary explosion. It accuses Hamas of putting civilians in harm's way by operating among them. Hamas denies any militants were present.

Vivid footage of the incident has resonated strongly at a time when Israel faces concern from allies about its conduct of the war in Gaza. The US State Department has described the incident as "horrific".