But while the optics at the meeting may have been much improved, old habits die hard.



Brussels and London wrangled ferociously down to the wire over the details of the deals.



One sticking point was on pinning London down to a future agreement on cutting fees for EU students at UK universities to the level paid by their British counterparts.



Burnham insisted that the "deal is done", even if talks would continue on tuition fees over the next six months.



But a statement from EU countries seen by AFP said they would hold off implementation until there was an agreement over the fees.

"BRAINSTORMING"

Since taking power this summer, Burnham has smashed through the taboos in Britain's toxic debate over relations with Europe - going as far as to float rejoining the bloc one day.



European Council boss Costa told Burnham the EU was open to having the "closest possible relationship".



But the summit focused on smaller steps, and the prime minister kicked the can on what could come next.



Having previously said he would like to see Britain rejoin the EU in his lifetime, Burnham has promised to lay out options that could range from leaving things as they are to entering the customs union or becoming a member again.



He trod cautiously at Friday's summit, saying only that he would hold an "informal brainstorming" with the EU over the next year to look at options.



"We do need to consider what is the right long-term relationship. Incremental steps, as you say, only take us so far," Burnham said in response to a question from AFP - while conceding Friday's deals were likely "the limit of what we can achieve in this parliament".



"The British people will be the boss of what happens next. We will not be running ahead of public opinion," he said.