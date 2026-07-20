Burnham likely to steer steady ship on UK foreign policy

LONDON: Little known on the international stage, Andy Burnham is expected to broadly maintain Keir Starmer's position on major foreign policy issues as the UK's next prime minister.

This includes bolstering London's close ties with Kyiv and plans to strengthen relations with the European Union after the rancour of the Brexit years.

But in line with a growing clamour on the left wing of the Labour Party angered by the Gaza conflict, he could take a tougher line on Israel.

Here are some of the foreign policy issues already crowding Mr Burnham's in-tray:

ISRAEL AND GAZA

The sharpest departure in the new government's foreign policy could be over Israel.

The Guardian quoted Mr Burnham as saying that many people thought the outgoing government "didn't get it right" in its response to Israel's military onslaught on Gaza following the October 2023 attack by Hamas militants.

"I am sorry about that. The response has too often not been good enough. We need to do better," the paper quoted him as saying earlier this month.

Since Mr Starmer took office in July 2024, his Labour government has sanctioned Israeli ministers accused of fuelling settler violence in the occupied West Bank, suspended negotiations on a new free-trade deal with Israel and formally recognised a State of Palestine.

But defenders of the Palestinians say Mr Starmer has not gone far enough, and a poll indicated some voters have abandoned Labour for the Green Party, whose leader has accused Israel of committing genocide.

"We've got to do more to put pressure on the Israeli government," Mr Burnham said.

"Yes, we have taken some important steps... But let's be honest, the UK was too slow to call for a ceasefire. And we must now do more to strengthen our approach."

Mr Burnham said further sanctions should be considered and measures should be examined "to ban trade in goods with illegal settlements".