Burning Man festival road reopens, allowing thousands to escape muddy trap

BLACK ROCK CITY, Nevada: Burning Man organizers reopened the road leading out of the remote Nevada desert festival on Monday (Sep 4), allowing tens of thousands of attendees to escape after they had been trapped for days by mud.

But many of the 64,000 people who remained on site as of Monday may choose to stay one more night and watch the festival's giant namesake effigy go up in flames on Monday night, one day past schedule.

Unexpected summer rain turned the week-long, annual counterculture arts festival into a muddy nightmare.

When the road finally reopened, a long line of vehicles snaked through the desert, inching along in an epic traffic jam as event organizers urged drivers to take it slowly on Monday and consider delaying their departure until Tuesday to reduce traffic.

"It really looked apocalyptic," said festival volunteer Evi Airy. "When you see the people walking barefoot in such a cold with the children. Some people have a small child here like three years old, four years old. I don't know how they survived."

The site in Nevada's Black Rock Desert sits atop the former Lake Lahontan, which the US Geological Society describes as a deep lake that existed as recently as 15,000 years ago. It is about 25km from the nearest town and 177km north of Reno.

For days, up to 70,000 people were ordered to stay put and conserve food and water as officials closed the roads, requiring vehicles to stay put. One person died at the event, officials said on Sunday, providing few details. An investigation was under way.

The way out is a 8km dirt road to the nearest highway.

Even before the gate was officially open, campers started leaving while it was still dark. Stuck vehicles littered the roads in the makeshift Black Rock City that springs up for the festival, some of them horizontally blocking lanes roads because they had lost control.

The desert path to the main gate was a graveyard of marooned cars.

At one point event workers gave instructions on how to traverse a "river" created by the rain, placing cones on an arc with instructions to take the bend at 30kmh, a course that still bathed vehicles in mud. But just past that final obstacle lay the gravel road toward civilization.

The temporary airport serving the festival was reopened earlier on Monday.

National Weather Service forecasters said on Monday the rain was over, after reporting the area received from three-quarters of an inch to 1.5 inches of rain since late on Friday.

Some festival-goers ignored the order to stay put and attempted to walk or drive out to the highway.

Others partied on in the rain.

Videos posted to social media showed costumed revellers - including a few children - sliding through the sticky mess, most of them covered from head to toe in wet earth.

Every year Burning Man brings tens of thousands of people to the Nevada desert to dance, make art and enjoy being part of a self-sufficient, temporary community of like-minded spirits. Originating in 1986 as a small gathering on a San Francisco beach, the week-long festival is now attended by celebrities and social media influencers. A regular ticket costs US$575.

The festival typically has a penultimate night send-off with the burning of a giant wooden effigy of a man, along with a fireworks show. Originally set for Sunday night, it was rescheduled for Monday night at 9pm local time, organizers said.