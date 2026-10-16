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Bus collides with train near Channel Tunnel entrance in France, 19 hurt
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Bus collides with train near Channel Tunnel entrance in France, 19 hurt

A minibus crashed into a stationary train near the Channel Tunnel in France, injuring 19 people, five seriously, and causing two Eurostar services to be cancelled.

Bus collides with train near Channel Tunnel entrance in France, 19 hurt

A Eurotunnel shuttle with the logo of its new trademark "LeShuttle" enters the Channel Tunnel, operated by the company Eurotunnel, in Coquelles, northern France on Apr 2, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Sameer Al-Doumy)

16 Oct 2026 04:38AM
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LILLE: A minibus collided with a stationary train near the entrance to the Channel Tunnel in France on Thursday (Oct 15) evening, injuring the driver and 18 passengers, authorities said. 

Five people were severely injured though no one's life appeared to be in danger, the local prefect said in a statement.

The minibus was carrying truck drivers who were heading to travel on a train through the tunnel.

Emergency services were working at the scene, it added.

Two trains on the tunnel's Eurostar service between France and England were listed as being cancelled on Thursday evening.

The local deputy prefect was scheduled to give a news conference at the nearby Eurotunnel headquarters at 10:30pm (Friday, 4:30am, Singapore time).

Source: AFP/fs

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