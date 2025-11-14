Bus slams into pedestrians in Stockholm, several dead: Police

STOCKHOLM: Several people were killed and others injured when a bus rammed into a bus stop queue in central Stockholm during the afternoon rush hour on Friday (Nov 14), police said.
"There are both injured and deceased people in the incident. Police are for the moment not commenting on the number, gender or ages of the victims," said a police statement.
Images in Swedish media showed a swarm of police and ambulances, emergency vehicles at the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.