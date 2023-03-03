How much leftover food, packaging waste do you generate when you fly?

SINGAPORE: The average airline passenger creates 1.4kg of cabin waste, which can include leftover food, plastic wrapping from blankets, or items tossed in the bins, according to estimates from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The airline body said flights could churn out six million tonnes of cabin waste next year, when passenger traffic is expected to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is enough to fill about 11,700 Olympic-sized pools.

Up to a quarter of the waste comes from untouched food and beverage.

Concerns about the aviation industry’s environmental impact – including the waste generated after each flight – are resurfacing as travel curbs are eased.