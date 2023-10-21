Cairo peace summit grapples with Gaza war as risks to region rise

CAIRO: Egypt opens a summit on the Gaza crisis on Saturday (Oct 20) to try to head off a wider regional war but assembled Middle Eastern and European leaders are expected to struggle to agree on a common position on the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.

Two diplomats said it was unlikely there would be a joint statement from the gathering because of sensitivities around any calls for a ceasefire, and whether to include mention of Hamas's Oct 7 attack on Israel and Israel's right to defend itself.

The absence of a top official from Israel's main ally the United States and some other major Western leaders has cooled expectations for what the hastily-convened event can achieve.

The US, which has no ambassador currently assigned to Egypt, is represented by its embassy Charge d'Affaires.

The summit meets as Israel prepares a ground assault on Gaza following Hamas' attack that killed 1,400 people. More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's counteroffensive, amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.