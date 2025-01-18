Cairo talks end with consensus on Gaza truce mechanism: Sources

CAIRO: Negotiators from Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Israel agreed Friday (Jan 17) on "all necessary arrangements to implement" the Gaza truce deal, expected to take effect on Sunday, Egyptian state-linked media reported.



Citing an informed Egyptian source, Al-Qahera News said that technical meetings which started in Cairo on Friday ended "on a positive note".



During Friday's talks, the negotiators agreed to form a joint operations room in Cairo to "ensure effective coordination" and compliance with the truce terms, the source said.



It added that the room will include representatives from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Israel's cabinet convened on Friday to vote on the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.