COVID-19 vaccine to be mandatory for California students

LOS ANGELES: COVID-19 vaccinations will be compulsory for all students in California, the state governor announced on Friday (Oct 1) - a first in the United States, where vaccine hesitancy has slowed efforts to end the pandemic.

The plan will be phased in as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators grant full approval for use in younger age groups.

California "will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school", said Governor Gavin Newsom.

"Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe and healthy."

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been granted full FDA approval for 16-year-olds and up.

"Once the FDA approves the vaccination in different cohorts, starting with 12 and above - grade seven to 12 - we will begin to apply that requirement in the next term," Newsom said as he made his announcement at a local school.

"We are all exhausted by this pandemic," said Newsom, saying the rules would apply to all students attending class in both the state or private education systems.

The rules are set to affect 6 million students in America's most populous state, where 84 per cent of all eligible residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Nearly 700,000 people have died in the United States from the virus, with vaccines, mask-wearing and shutdowns all becoming fiercely political issues.