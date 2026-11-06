California governor says commuting all death sentences in state

LOS ANGELES: California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday (Nov 5) he was commuting all death sentences across the state to life imprisonment, in a move that will affect over 500 prisoners.



Newsom, who is widely expected to make a run for the White House in 2028, said capital punishment was "incompatible" with the values of the most populous state in the US.



"Today I am acting on my long and deeply held conviction that individually and collectively we are stronger as a society when we reject state-sanctioned killing," he wrote in a letter addressed "to all Californians."



With 548 people awaiting execution in California, the state has one of the largest death row populations in the world.



However, it has not carried out a death sentence for two decades, even as courts continue to impose the penalty on those convicted of murder and other serious crimes.



"Many Californians feel that those who commit brutal crimes deserve to die. But as governor, I have concluded the state cannot morally kill them," he said, calling the decision "among the most difficult of my career."



"I do, however, pray that this action will finally separate the memories of the victims of these crimes from the fate of those who harmed them. We can now let these offenders die in obscurity while we forever remember and honour their victims."

The announcement comes with a renewed spotlight on the death penalty in the US, one of the few wealthy countries to retain the punishment.