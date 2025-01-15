Feeding residents, caring for pets: How Californians are chipping in to help amid deadly wildfires

Wildfires have raged across parts of Los Angeles for more than a week, destroying or damaging 12,000 structures – including homes – and killing at least 25 people.

On Tuesday (Jan 14), the United States National Weather Service issued the highest level red flag warnings in some parts of southern California, signalling that it is bracing for dangerously strong wind gusts that would create conditions ripe for the spread of wildfire.

Amid the devastation, some residents told CNA they are doing their best to help fellow affected neighbours and communities.

The disaster has displaced tens of thousands of people, with thousands more still under evacuation orders.

PROVIDING FOOD, CLEAN WATER

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is currently in need of water and certain food items, said the food bank’s marketing and communications director David May.

“In normal times, we distribute a lot of fresh produce, a lot of healthy protein-rich items – chicken and different meats,” he told CNA’s Asia Now programme on Wednesday.

“In this time, as we're dealing with so many unknowns, as the fires continue to rage, we have more winds coming in tonight – what we're looking at is shelf-stable items that are easy to transport.”

With toxins from the smoke ending up in the water, advisories have been issued for parts of Los Angeles County for people not to drink from the tap, he noted.