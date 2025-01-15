Feeding residents, caring for pets: How Californians are chipping in to help amid deadly wildfires
The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been providing food and clean water, while Pasadena Humane is among several animal shelters that have taken in the pets of those forced to evacuate.
Wildfires have raged across parts of Los Angeles for more than a week, destroying or damaging 12,000 structures – including homes – and killing at least 25 people.
On Tuesday (Jan 14), the United States National Weather Service issued the highest level red flag warnings in some parts of southern California, signalling that it is bracing for dangerously strong wind gusts that would create conditions ripe for the spread of wildfire.
Amid the devastation, some residents told CNA they are doing their best to help fellow affected neighbours and communities.
The disaster has displaced tens of thousands of people, with thousands more still under evacuation orders.
PROVIDING FOOD, CLEAN WATER
The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is currently in need of water and certain food items, said the food bank’s marketing and communications director David May.
“In normal times, we distribute a lot of fresh produce, a lot of healthy protein-rich items – chicken and different meats,” he told CNA’s Asia Now programme on Wednesday.
“In this time, as we're dealing with so many unknowns, as the fires continue to rage, we have more winds coming in tonight – what we're looking at is shelf-stable items that are easy to transport.”
With toxins from the smoke ending up in the water, advisories have been issued for parts of Los Angeles County for people not to drink from the tap, he noted.
May said that when supplies fall, the food bank is able to tap its partner agency network of about 600 other non-profits throughout the county.
It is also a partner of the Feeding America nonprofit network of about 200 food banks. This allows the charity to scale up its existing supply chains and get food where it is most needed.
“Fortunately, we're seeing the generosity of the people around Los Angeles County and really all over the country,” he added.
Many have offered to volunteer at the food bank and provided monetary or food donations, he said.
The county has a population of about 10 million, making it the US’ most populous one. It is also home to more than a quarter of Californians.
May said some staff members at the food bank have lost their family homes, and that they are “doing our best to get through a challenging situation”.
“I heard a quote that I think is true: ‘If you live in LA County, then you probably know someone that has lost (their) house at this point’,” he added.
“People have taken note as to what's happening in Los Angeles and are providing those donations … It has been very interesting to see the community come together in the spirit of healing amid these disasters.”
SHELTERS HANDLING PETS
Beyond human lives and homes, the blazes have also put pets and wildlife at risk.
Los Angeles, home to a diverse and vibrant ecosystem, now finds its wildlife habitats under threat.
Many domesticated animals have been left behind in the chaos as well, with some affected residents finding themselves separated from their pets during emergency evacuations.
California's animal rescue groups have opened their doors and are taking in a wide range of animals, from horses and raccoons to pigs, snakes and even peacocks. Some of them have to be treated for injuries such as burnt paws.
Among these animal shelters is Pasadena Humane, which is in the evacuation area for the Eaton fire – one of two major wildfires burning in southern California.
The blaze has become the second-most destructive wildfire in the state’s history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Pasadena Humane’s public relations and communications manager Kevin McManus said the shelter took in more than 350 animals on the first day of the evacuation about a week ago.
The shelter has also received nearly 150 stray animals – lost pets with no known owner.
“Just the sheer (number) of animals that came to our shelter was really difficult,” said McManus, who also noted that animal rescuers cannot go into certain areas where active firefighting is going on.
“But thankfully we were able to make a lot of room … there are a lot of agencies stepping up and helping us in a great effort of community and helping to take in the pets.”
When the first evacuation order was issued, a line of cars formed along the block with people donating goods to the shelter, McManus told CNA’s Asia Now.
This was in response to the shelter’s call on social media for items like dog crates and food bowls.
“We were just overwhelmed and blown away by the generosity of people who filled up our parking lots, so much so that we had to stop taking physical donations because we literally had nowhere to put them,” McManus added.
“That’s a good problem for us to have because we're going to be caring for these animals for a very long time.”
With so many neighbourhoods destroyed, many of the pets in the shelter will not have a home to go back to, he noted.
“We’re absolutely committed to making sure that those families, when they get back on their feet - they can have their (pet) family member with them as soon as possible.”