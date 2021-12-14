Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

California to re-institute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID-19 cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

California to re-institute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID-19 cases

California to re-institute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: A man walks down a street in Encinitas, as California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state would keep its mask order in place for another month, in California, U.S., May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

14 Dec 2021 07:19AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 07:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO: California will impose a statewide mask mandate in all indoor public spaces as COVID-19 case rates soar, state Secretary of Health and Human Services Mark Ghaly said on Monday (Dec 13), as state officials take precautions against a surge in cases due to the Omicron variant of the virus.

The mandate, which will take effect on Wednesday and last one month, is one of several measures the state is taking to slow a wave of infections that is already straining hospitals in areas where vaccination rates are low.

The rate of COVID-19 infections in California has jumped 47 per cent since Thanksgiving, to more than 14 cases per 100,000 people, Ghaly said in a call with reporters.

In addition to requiring masks, the state is tightening its testing requirements for unvaccinated people who want to attend large events such as music festivals and professional ball games where more than 1,000 people are in attendance.

Related:

When the tighter requirements are in effect, people wishing to enter such venues must either prove they are vaccinated or show they tested negative to a COVID-19 antigen test within one day of the event, or a PCR test within two days.

The state is also recommending that all travelers to the state be tested for COVID-19 within three to five days of arrival, Ghaly said.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

California COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us