California roller coaster shut after brain damage claims

LOS ANGELES: A popular California roller coaster is being permanently shut down after dozens of people claimed to have suffered brain damage while riding it.

The X2 at Six Flags Magic Mountain features precipitous drops and jarring twists that have thrilled millions of riders over two decades, with seats that swivel 360 degrees as cars travel at speeds of up to 130kmh an hour.

But it has also sparked a rash of legal complaints, including from two women whose families say they were seriously injured in July on the ride in Valencia, just north of Los Angeles.

Pamela Guillen, 40, suffered a severe subdural hematoma and brain compression after riding X2 on July 5, and underwent emergency surgery that required doctors to remove part of her skull, her family told CNN in an investigation last month.

Less than a week later, Naomi Greer-Wilkinson of Los Angeles, 25, lost consciousness after riding X2 and underwent emergency brain surgery, CNN reported. She remained in a coma for weeks and still can't speak or breathe on her own, according to her parents.

The ride has been closed since shortly after the second incident, but on Tuesday park managers said they were shuttering it for good.

"After almost 20 years, we have decided to permanently retire X2," park President Brian Oerding said.

"Since X2 opened in 2008, it has welcomed more than 16 million guests and earned a passionate following among ride enthusiasts," he said.

"While X2 consistently passed a multitude of safety tests, we have decided to close the ride because we believe it's the right thing to do. Ride safety is a cornerstone of our business, and when we see guest confidence affected, we take it seriously."