In call with Putin, Turkey's Erdogan stresses need for ceasefire
In call with Putin, Turkey's Erdogan stresses need for ceasefire

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following a NATO summit, in Brussels, Belgium, on Mar 24, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

28 Mar 2022 03:28AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 03:28AM)
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a telephone call on Sunday (Mar 27) that a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions were needed following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, his office said in a statement.

"Erdogan noted the importance of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the region," his office said in a readout of the call.

It added they agreed the next round of peace committee talks between Ukraine and Russia would be held in Istanbul.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said the next round of face to face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on Mar 28-30.

Source: Reuters/ec

