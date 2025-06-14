Cambodia shuts border crossing, orders troops on ‘full alert’ in Thai border row

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia on Friday (Jun 13) ordered its troops to remain on “full alert” and banned Thai television dramas, in the latest escalation of a border spat with Thailand that has already seen deadly clashes.

Phnom Penh also disconnected internet connections routed through Thailand and shut a major border crossing, ahead of a meeting between the two sides on Saturday aimed at easing tensions.

Violence flared on May 28 in the so-called Emerald Triangle, where Cambodia, Thailand and Laos meet, resulting in the death of one Cambodian soldier.

Prime Minister Hun Manet said in a Facebook post on Thursday night that Cambodia was cutting off all internet bandwidth from Thailand, prompting complaints from users about slow speeds.

Cambodia’s ministries of information and culture also ordered local television stations and cinemas to stop airing Thai TV series.