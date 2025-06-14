Cambodia shuts border crossing, orders troops on ‘full alert’ in Thai border row

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia on Friday (Jun 13) ordered its troops to remain on “full alert” and banned Thai television dramas, in the latest escalation of a border spat with Thailand that has already seen deadly clashes.
Phnom Penh also disconnected internet connections routed through Thailand and shut a major border crossing, ahead of a meeting between the two sides on Saturday aimed at easing tensions.
Violence flared on May 28 in the so-called Emerald Triangle, where Cambodia, Thailand and Laos meet, resulting in the death of one Cambodian soldier.
Prime Minister Hun Manet said in a Facebook post on Thursday night that Cambodia was cutting off all internet bandwidth from Thailand, prompting complaints from users about slow speeds.
Cambodia’s ministries of information and culture also ordered local television stations and cinemas to stop airing Thai TV series.
CALLS FOR BOYCOTT AND TROOP READINESS
Former leader Hun Sen, Hun Manet’s father, called on Friday for a boycott of Thai goods and warned that Cambodia could halt imports from Thailand if border restrictions imposed by Thai authorities were not lifted.
“All armed forces must remain on full alert 24 hours a day, ready to respond and defend in the event of aggression,” Hun Sen wrote on Facebook.
He also told officials in provinces near the border to prepare evacuation plans for residents if needed.
Cambodia’s immigration department confirmed the indefinite closure of the Daung-Ban Laem border crossing, citing public security and safety concerns. Hun Sen said the crossing would reopen only after Thailand lifts its restrictions.
In another Facebook post, Hun Sen encouraged Thai farmers to protest against their military. Cambodian and Thai officials are scheduled to meet in Phnom Penh on Saturday to discuss the situation.
LONGSTANDING BORDER DISPUTE
The border row dates back to the colonial-era drawing of the 800km frontier, much of which was defined during the French occupation of Indochina.
Sporadic violence in the region since 2008 has left at least 28 people dead. Earlier this month, Hun Manet announced Cambodia would file a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over four disputed areas, including the site of the latest clash.
The ICJ ruled in 2013 that a contested area near the Preah Vihear temple belongs to Cambodia. However, Thailand does not accept the court’s jurisdiction.
Both militaries agreed on Sunday to reposition soldiers in the disputed area to avoid further confrontations. Thai authorities have since closed several other border crossings and tightened controls.