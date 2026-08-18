Thousands mourn dead black academic in London vigil

LONDON: Thousands of people gathered in central London late on Monday (Aug 17) to hold a vigil for black academic Jason Arday, blaming racism and relentless media pressure for his death last week.

The vigil in central Trafalgar Square came as the head of Cambridge University on Monday condemned a "racist feeding frenzy" prompted by plagiarism claims against Arday.

Arday, who became Cambridge's youngest-ever black professor when he was appointed in 2023, was found dead on Friday aged 41, after mounting accusations he had plagiarised parts of his doctoral thesis and exaggerated some of his personal life achievements.

Chris Smith, the University of Cambridge's chancellor, told the BBC he believed it was important for such claims to be "rigorously investigated".

But amid a media storm surrounding the accusations, Smith added it was right to "refuse to join in a racist feeding frenzy over a particular academic".

Arday, who was diagnosed with autism and other developmental difficulties as a child, had disputed the allegations against him.

But he said in a public resignation letter on Aug 5 that he had "reached the limits of what any person should reasonably be expected to endure".

The cause of his death has not been made public, with police saying only it was not suspicious and they were preparing a file for a coroner.

Arday's family did not attend the vigil, but issued a statement that was read to the crowd, thanking supporters for their "love, support, and grief".

"The public cruelty Jason was subjected to was too much for any man to bear," they said, describing Arday as a "selfless and gentle soul".

"His achievements were great, and we do not want misrepresentations about his character to overshadow them," the family said.

His friend Jonathan Miller, deputy head of Froebel College, University of Roehampton, said he was grateful so many turned out to honour Arday.

"It's just a crying shame that a brilliant man has felt that he had nowhere to turn," Miller told AFP.

MP Diane Abbott, the first black woman ever elected to the UK parliament, told the rally, organised by campaign group Stand Up To Racism, that she saw Arday a week ago.

"He felt he had no choice but to resign. And he must have felt that if he resigned, the attacks on him would stop. But, in fact, they got even worse from his resignation to his suicide last week," she said.

"It wasn't just a campaign against the professor. It was a campaign against all of us."