Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

SINGAPORE: Canada believes China showed "very concerning and unprofessional" behaviour while harassing its patrol aircraft near North Korea, Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Saturday (Jun 11), but she declined to comment when asked whether she had raised the issue with her Chinese counterpart.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's premier security meeting, Anand said the issue had been raised through diplomatic channels. Asked whether she had spoken to Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, who is also at the meeting, Anand said: "I am meeting with a number of counterparts while I am here."

Canada's military accused Chinese warplanes this month of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitored North Korea's sanctions evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.

China's defence ministry said Canadian military jets have stepped up reconnaissance and "provocations" against China "under the pretext" of implementing UN Security Council resolutions, endangering China's national security.

"The interceptions by the Chinese of our (aircraft) are very concerning and unprofessional and we need to ensure that the safety and security of our pilots are not at risk, especially when they are simply monitoring as required under UN-sanctioned missions," Anand said.