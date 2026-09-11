Canada agrees on C$350 million air defense package for Ukraine, Carney says

CALGARY, Alberta: Canada has agreed a C$350 million aid package for Kyiv to acquire air defense interceptors, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kyiv is running critically low on US-made Patriot interceptors capable of stopping Russia's ballistic missiles at a time when Moscow is stepping up its attacks.

"As Russia escalates its barbaric aerial warfare indiscriminately targeting civilian populations, Ukraine's air defences are critical," Carney told reporters in Calgary.

"Earlier today Canada and Ukraine finalised an agreement to deliver critical air defence interceptors...this C$350 million equipment package will help protect Ukraine's people, infrastructure, and skies," he said.

He did not give details of which interceptors would be delivered or when the aid would start flowing.

The weapons will be provided through a US program that allows third-party nations to quickly buy and supply weapons such as Patriot missiles to Ukraine.