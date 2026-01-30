With Trump allies watching, Canada oil hub faces separatist bid

CALGARY, Canada: On a frigid night in Canada's oil capital, Jordan Fritz joined a rally of thousands for a separatist movement once considered a sideshow, but which is now drawing interest from US President Donald Trump's allies.

"We need the Americans' support," said Fritz, a burly, bearded man with the flag of Alberta - western Canada's oil-rich province - draped around his shoulders.

"We need pipelines here in Alberta. We need them to be built. We need them to flow oil, and if the Canadian government isn't going to help us with that, I'm sure the Americans will," Fritz told AFP at a Calgary roadhouse.

Unlike the decades-old, highly organised independence movement in French-speaking Quebec province, Alberta's fractious separatist camp has not previously threatened Canadian unity.

Western Canadian resentment of eastern political elites is not new, but political scientist Frederic Boily said the idea of an independent Alberta only began to crystallise around 2018.

Albertans broadly opposed then-prime minister Justin Trudeau, viewing his climate-conscious government as hostile to the oil and gas sector crucial to the local and Canadian economies.

"It was at first mainly an economic idea, about no longer paying for the rest of Canada," Boily, a professor at the University of Alberta, said of Alberta's independence movement.

Trudeau is gone, replaced by Prime Minister Mark Carney - an Albertan who has backed initiatives to support the oil industry, drawing scorn from environmental groups.

But despite those shifts, the Alberta independence push is more prominent than ever and may secure the right to a referendum this year.

Elections Alberta has approved a citizens' petition initiative from a group called the Alberta Prosperity Project.

If the group collects 178,000 signatures by May 2, they will be on track to secure an independence vote this fall.