Canada approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, seeks supplies

OTTAWA: Canada on Monday (Jan 17) approved Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment for mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in people aged 18 and older but said supply shortages would keep doses from being made available immediately.

Infections and hospitalisations due the Omicron variant have been rising in Canada, forcing provinces to put in restrictions and the federal government to support impacted businesses.

"(This) is particularly important, as access to easy to use treatments could help to reduce the severity of COVID-19 in adults who become newly infected at high risk of progressing to serious illness," said chief public health officer Theresa Tam.

Pfizer's two-drug antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, was nearly 90 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to data from the company's clinical trial.

It is meant to be taken at home for five days beginning shortly after onset of symptoms.

Ottawa said last month it had signed a deal with Pfizer for a million treatment courses, pending approval. But getting those supplies could face hurdles.

"While there is currently limited global supply of Paxlovid, we are working to firm up a delivery schedule with the intent of bringing treatment courses to Canada as quickly as possible," Tam told a briefing.

Ontario, the most populous of the 10 provinces, is seeing signs that Omicron cases may have peaked, said chief medical officer Kieran Moore.

"I'm starting to have much more hope ... the number of cases is decelerating instead of accelerating in terms of hospitalizations and (people admitted to) intensive care units," he told an Ottawa radio station.

Official data show that as of Jan 8, 87.8 per cent of Canadians aged 12 and above had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The US authorised the Pfizer treatment for people ages 12 and older last month.

Canada is still looking at whether to approve Merck & Co's oral antiviral pill, molnupiravir, which had less impressive results than Paxlovid in its pivotal clinical trial.