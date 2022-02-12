Canada braces for action on US-border bridge blocked by protesters despite court order

WINDSOR, Ontario: Canada was bracing for more protests against the government's pandemic measures on Saturday, with the focus on the vital US-Canada bridge that remained be blocked by demonstrators defying a court order and emergency measures and disrupting the North American auto industry.

The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started in the national capital Ottawa by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, entered its 16th day on Saturday (Feb 12).

Protests have spread to three border points, including the Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing, where dozens of vehicles have crowded since Monday, choking the supply chain for Detroit's carmakers.

Ford, the second-largest US automaker, said on Friday it had temporarily halted work at its assembly plant in Ohio. General Motors and Toyota Motor Co also announced new production cuts. Companies have diverted cargo to stem losses amid production cuts.

A judge on Friday ordered an end to the Ambassador Bridge blockade, but some 100 protesters continued to occupy the bridge early on Saturday with trucks and pick-up vans, preventing the flow of traffic either way.

The Ontario government, which declared a state of emergency in the province on Friday, has threatened fines and jail for protesters if they do not leave.