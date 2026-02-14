Carney, other leaders to mourn victims at site of Canada mass shooting

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and opposition leaders will attend an evening vigil in the remote town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Friday (Feb 13) to pay respects to the victims of one of the country's worst mass shootings.

Carney, a Liberal, will be joined by Conservative chief Pierre Poilievre and Yves-Francois Blanchet, the head of the third-largest party, the Bloc Quebecois, as they set aside their differences to mourn the eight victims of Tuesday's shooting.

Governor General Mary Simon, the personal representative of King Charles, Canada's head of state, will also be at the vigil.

Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, who had suffered a series of mental health problems, killed her mother and stepbrother before shooting a teacher and five young students at the school in Tumbler Ridge, a settlement of around 2,400 in the Canadian Rockies, according to police.

Van Rootselaar, who police say was born a male but began identifying as a woman six years ago, then died by suicide.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Wednesday they had at one point seized guns from the house where Van Rootselaar was living but returned them after the owner, who they did not identify, successfully appealed the decision.