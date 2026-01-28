Canada PM Carney denies retracting Davos comments in talk with Trump
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney denied retracting comments that irritated the US president last week after speaking with him on Tuesday.
OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (Jan 27) said he spoke to US President Donald Trump on Monday but denied he had retracted comments last week that irritated the US President.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that during the call, Carney "was very aggressively walking back" some of the remarks he made during a speech in Davos in which he urged nations to accept the end of a rules-based global order.
Carney - citing US tariffs on key Canadian imports - is pushing to diversify trade away from the United States, which takes around 70 per cent of all Canadian exports.
Trump reacted unhappily to Carney's Davos speech, saying Canada only existed because of the United States, and later said he would impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian imports if Ottawa concluded a trade deal with China.
"To be absolutely clear, and I said this to the president - I meant what I said in Davos," Carney told reporters.
The US-Mexico-Canada free trade deal is due to be reviewed later this year, a process that Carney says might explain some of the comments Trump has made recently.
Carney said he told Trump that Canada was responding to the tariffs by "building partnerships abroad ... (and) building at home, and we're prepared to respond positively by building that new relationship through USMCA. He understood that".
As Carney walked away, reporters asked specifically whether he had walked back the Davos comments during the conversation. "No," he replied.