Canada's Carney to visit Australia in March

SYDNEY: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit Australia in March, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday (Jan 25), as he backed a speech by his Canadian counterpart decrying powerful nations using economic integration as weapons and tariffs as leverage.

"My friend Mark Carney will visit Australia with an address to the parliament in March," Albanese said in remarks on Australian Broadcasting Corp television.

Albanese said he concurred with Carney's well-received Davos address that called on nations to accept the end of a rules-based global order and pointed to Canada as an example of how "middle powers" might act together to avoid being victimised by American hegemony.

"I agree with him," Albanese said, referring to the speech that drew criticism from US President Donald Trump.

Carney's visit to Australia will come after the two allies in October deepened their relationship, signing an agreement to promote and strengthen cooperation and trade on critical minerals.