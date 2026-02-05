Canada must maintain working-level trade ties with China, says ex-trade minister

JAKARTA: As trade tensions between Canada and the United States intensify, Ottawa is stressing the importance of maintaining working-level ties with China, said former Canadian trade minister Mary Ng.

The relationship between both neighbours must be managed carefully, especially in sectors critical to Canada’s economy, Ng told CNA on Tuesday (Feb 3) on the sidelines of the Indonesia Economic Summit 2026 held in Jakarta.

“The United States is Canada's largest trading partner. Our economies are very integrated - we have industries and supply chains that are very integrated, so this is really important to Canadian businesses and Canadian workers,” she noted.

“At the same time, we are facing down tariffs in some of our key strategic sectors like steel, aluminium, forestry.”

US President Donald Trump recently warned of imposing a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian imports if Ottawa proceeds with deeper trade engagement with Beijing - a move that would drastically raise the cost of Canadian goods entering the American market.

The threat came as part of broader trade disagreements that have unfolded since early last year, when Washington imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium under national security provisions.

Ottawa responded with its own retaliatory measures, leading to a de facto tariff dispute across multiple sectors.

The dispute has also spilled into other areas of economic cooperation. The US last week threatened a 50 per cent tariff on Canadian-made planes sold in the US unless certain regulatory issues are resolved.

“I would say that right now, in a practical sense, it's really difficult for the sectors that are impacted by the significant tariffs that have been put on by the US,” said Ng, who is Canada’s longest-serving trade minister.

The former politician was Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development from 2018 to 2025.

“We are continuing to have conversations. But at the same time, we still enjoy tariff-free access for a significant part of the economy, so that is good as well,” she added.