Canada foreign minister says eyes wide open when it comes to normalising China ties

TORONTO: Canada's "eyes are wide open" when it comes to normalising its relationship with China, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Sunday (Sep 26), two days after the release of a Huawei executive following almost three years of house arrest in Vancouver.

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, flew back to China on Friday after reaching an agreement with US prosecutors to end a bank fraud case against her. That resulted in the scrapping of her extradition battle in a Canadian court.

Soon after Meng flew to China, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor - two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities just days after Meng's arrest in Vancouver in December 2018 on a US warrant - were released by Beijing.

Garneau told CBC News the government is now following a fourfold approach to China: "coexist", "compete", "cooperate" and "challenge".

He said Canada would compete with China on issues like trade and cooperate on climate change, while challenging it on its treatment of Uighurs, Tibetans and Hong Kong as Ottawa has done in the past.

"Let me say, our eyes are wide open. We have been saying that for some time. There was no path to a relationship with China as long as the two Michaels were being detained," Garneau said.