Canada Conservative leader loses own seat in election

"We know that change is needed, but change is hard to come by. It takes time. It takes work. And that's why we have to learn the lessons of tonight so that we can have an even better result the next time the Canadians decide the future for the country."



Liberal Bruce Fanjoy, once considered a long shot, flipped Poilievre's Carleton district. Preliminary Elections Canada results showed Fanjoy received 42,374 votes, or 3,793 more than Poilievre.



Fanjoy told public broadcaster CBC on Tuesday he campaigned against Poilievre to offer "a positive alternative" to the Tories.



"I think that it was very important that we don't import divisive, American-style politics to Canada," he said.