World

Canada enters supply deal with Moderna for COVID-19 vaccine beyond 2021
FILE PHOTO: Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at Apotex pharmaceutical company as Humber River Hospital's mobile vaccine clinic vaccinate employees as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

14 Aug 2021 07:06AM (Updated: 14 Aug 2021 07:06AM)
The Canadian government said on Friday (Aug 13) it had signed an agreement with Moderna Inc for additional supply of its COVID-19 vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with an option to extend into 2024.

Canada will receive 40 million doses, as per the deal, with an option for an additional 65 million doses. The agreement will allow access to new COVID-19 vaccine adaptations.

The partnership "will help to bridge Canada's capacity to maintain a reliable and rapidly available supply of vaccines into 2022 and 2023 ahead of Moderna's Canadian vaccine facility becoming operational", Procurement Minister Anita Anand said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Moderna signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Canadian government, under which the vaccine maker will set up an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Canada and also give access to its mRNA development engine.

Source: Reuters/ad

