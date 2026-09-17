Canada's Carney pushes 'new alliance' with EU despite Trump threats

BRUSSELS: Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney shrugged off a threat of US retaliation on Thursday (Sep 17) as he pitched a "new alliance" with Europe as a bulwark against outside pressures, in a closely watched speech to the European Parliament.

His speech came after EU chief Ursula von der Leyen suggested Canada could become the 27-nation bloc's first "associate member" in her annual "State of the European Union" address on Wednesday.

"Europe and Canada are stronger together," Carney said, in a speech that drew a standing ovation, saying his country welcomed the EU proposal and wanted deeper cooperation on issues from artificial intelligence to defence and energy.

The Canadian leader pushed back afterwards at US President Donald Trump's threat to cut trade ties with the EU should the plan go ahead - telling reporters: "No one is going to dictate our culture, or with whom we can strike agreements internationally."

Carney has been pursuing closer ties with the Europe, as his country gets drawn ever deeper into a trade war with the US.

EU-US relations have also been strained by tariffs and territorial threats.

Von der Leyen's proposal drew an irritated rebuke from Trump, who slammed it as "laughable" and told reporters he could impose "very serious tariffs" or "stop trading with Europe" should it go ahead.

"CREATE A BEACON"

The contours of the "associate member" pitch were not immediately clear as EU treaties do not envisage such a possibility - but Carney said Canada "welcomes this ambition".

Von der Leyen had emphasised the partnership was "not against anyone else, but for our common strength," and Carney likewise sought to reassure Washington the alliance would not be antagonistic but a "positive" initiative.

"We do not seek power to dominate others," he said - while suggesting the alliance could "create a beacon for other democracies".

"We are pursuing resilience so no one, no one can control our open markets, impair our sovereignty, threaten our territorial integrity, or undermine our freedoms, our democracies, our rule of law," he said.