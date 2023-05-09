Canada expels Chinese diplomat, Beijing vows 'resolute countermeasures'

OTTAWA: Ottawa said on Monday (May 9) it would expel a Chinese diplomat accused of having sought to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker critical of Beijing, plunging the two nations into a new diplomatic row.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly declared the diplomat "persona non grata" and said Canada would "not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs".

"We remain firm in our resolve that defending our democracy is of the utmost importance," she said, adding that foreign diplomats in Canada "have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home".

The move aggravated already strained Sino-Canadian relations, with China saying Canada had "sabotaged" relations between the two nations.

"The Chinese side will take resolute countermeasures and all consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the Canadian side," a statement from the Chinese embassy in Canada said, calling on Ottawa to "step back from the brink".

Beijing said it had filed an official protest over breaches of international law and diplomatic norms, and accused Canada of "deliberately undermining relations" with its second-largest trading partner.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Zhao Wei, an official at the Chinese consulate in Toronto at the heart of the affair, has been asked to leave Canada within five days.

His expulsion followed an outcry led by parliamentarian Michael Chong over allegations revealed by local media that China's intelligence agency had planned to target Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong with sanctions for voting in February 2021 for a motion condemning Beijing's conduct in the Xinjiang region as genocide.

This was "almost certainly meant to make an example of this MP and deter others from taking anti-PRC (People's Republic of China) positions", the Globe and Mail newspaper last week cited a Canadian Security Intelligence Service document as saying.