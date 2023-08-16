Military airlifts provide escape as wildfires sweep Canada's far north

On Tuesday evening, Northwest Territories authorities declared a state of emergency, citing a rapidly changing situation and shifting needs on the ground.

"We find ourselves in a crisis situation and our government is using every tool available to assist," said Shane Thompson, territorial environment minister.

Evoy, a resident of Fort Smith, told AFP he had tried to drive south to Alberta province, but had to turn back and heed officials' pleas to immediately go to the airport, warning that the "safest way out is on a plane".

"The highway was engulfed in flames and smoked out," the 28-year-old said, describing his panicked bolt to safety over land as "the scariest moment of my life".

"The forest fire crossed the highway, I couldn't see anything in front of me," he said.

"Flames were jumping over my truck" and he said he worried its tires would melt in the heat. "The asphalt was on fire."

All along the route there were many abandoned and charred vehicles.

"There was no cell service, so I had no way of knowing where I was," said Evoy.