Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination court Malaysia China climate change
Logo

World

Canada government, provinces agree COVID-19 vaccine travel passport: Officials
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination court Malaysia China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Canada government, provinces agree COVID-19 vaccine travel passport: Officials

Canada government, provinces agree COVID-19 vaccine travel passport: Officials

FILE PHOTO: People cross the U.S.-Canadian border after Canada opened the border to vaccinated Americans in Blaine, Washington, U.S., August 9, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder

21 Oct 2021 10:43PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2021 10:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OTTAWA: Canada's federal government and the 10 provinces have agreed on a standard COVID-19 electronic vaccination passport allowing domestic and foreign travel, government officials told reporters on Thursday (Oct 21).

The deal prevents possible confusion that could be caused if each of the provinces - which have primary responsibility for health care - issued their own unique certificates. The officials spoke on the condition they not be identified.

The document will have a federal Canadian identifying mark and meets major international smart health card standards.

"Many (countries) have said they want to see a digital ... verifiable proof of vaccination, which is what we're delivering," said one official.

In addition, federal officials are talking to nations that are popular with Canadian travelers to brief them about the document.

The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced earlier this month that from Oct 30, people wishing to travel domestically by plane, train or ship would have to show proof of full vaccination.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us