Canada government, provinces agree COVID-19 vaccine travel passport: Officials

OTTAWA: Canada's federal government and the 10 provinces have agreed on a standard COVID-19 electronic vaccination passport allowing domestic and foreign travel, government officials told reporters on Thursday (Oct 21).

The deal prevents possible confusion that could be caused if each of the provinces - which have primary responsibility for health care - issued their own unique certificates. The officials spoke on the condition they not be identified.

The document will have a federal Canadian identifying mark and meets major international smart health card standards.

"Many (countries) have said they want to see a digital ... verifiable proof of vaccination, which is what we're delivering," said one official.

In addition, federal officials are talking to nations that are popular with Canadian travelers to brief them about the document.

The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced earlier this month that from Oct 30, people wishing to travel domestically by plane, train or ship would have to show proof of full vaccination.