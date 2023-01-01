Logo
Canada to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China
Travellers crowd the security queue in the departures lounge at the start of the Victoria Day holiday long weekend at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, May 20, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Cole Burston)

01 Jan 2023 06:59AM (Updated: 01 Jan 2023 06:59AM)
Canada on Saturday (Dec 31) said it will require travelers on Canadian-bound flights departing China to test negative for COVID-19.

The requirements, which take effect at 12:01am ET on Thursday, apply to all travelers two years of age and older arriving on flights in Canada originating from the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macao.

Travelers will be required to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result, taken no more than two days before departure, to the airline prior to boarding.

The temporary measure will be in place for 30 days and be reassessed as more data becomes available, the Canadian government said.

South Korea, Spain and France on Friday joined a growing list of countries, including the United States and India, that have imposed COVID-19 tests for travelers from China.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

