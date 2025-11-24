Canada, India agree to restart trade talks, says Indian government

OTTAWA: Canada and India have agreed to restart stalled talks for a new trade deal, the Indian government said on Sunday (Nov 23), after discussions between the two countries paused following a diplomatic spat two years ago.

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral discussion on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"The leaders agreed to begin negotiations on a high-ambition Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at doubling bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030," the statement from India's Prime Minister's Office said.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi and I met at the G20 Summit today, and launched negotiations for a trade deal that could more than double our trade to more than (C) US$70 billion," Carney said in a post on X. "India is the world’s fifth largest economy, and that means big new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses."