Canada launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

OTTAWA: Canadian authorities said on Friday (Jun 23) they would launch an investigation into the loss this week of the Titan submersible along with five people onboard during a dive to the Titanic wreck.

The Canadian-flagged Polar Prince cargo vessel towed the Titan out to sea last weekend but lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes after the submersible launched into the ocean depths.

The Canadian Transportation Safety Board said "as the investigation authority of the flag state of the support vessel" it would "conduct a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of this operation".

The US Coast Guard said Thursday that all five people aboard the submersible had died after the vessel suffered a "catastrophic implosion."

A debris field was found on the seafloor, 1,600 feet (500m) from the bow of the Titanic.