Canada leaders affirm right to choose after leak of draft US ruling overturning abortion rights

TORONTO: Canada's Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister affirmed on Tuesday (May 3) their support of women's right to choose after a leaked draft ruling suggests the United States Supreme Court is prepared to strike down a landmark decision legalising abortion.

The Bloc Quebecois, a federal political party, also moved a motion in Canada's Parliament Tuesday to recognise a woman's "free choice in the matter of abortion."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said she was "both shocked and deeply troubled" by the leaked ruling and said her government has a "clear and determined commitment" to protect a woman's right to choose.

"We'll never back down from protecting and promoting women's rights in Canada and around the world," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet.

Canada's Supreme Court decriminalised abortion in a historic 1988 ruling. Ostensibly, since then, abortion has been a medical procedure like any other. But barriers to access persist, especially for people living outside urban areas.

Canada's top court is unlikely to re-criminalise abortion any time soon but if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade that could embolden anti-abortion movements and galvanise abortion activists, Canadian observers and advocates both for and against abortion told Reuters.