Canada's Carney hails 'good conversation' on trade with Trump

MONTREAL: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday (Nov 1) said he had a "good conversation" with US President Donald Trump on the two countries' fraying trade ties, after Washington imposed wide-ranging tariffs on its northern neighbour.

Carney said on social media that the latest talks built on "recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal".

"Our teams will now be working in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome," he said.

In his second term, Trump has upended global trade by imposing tariffs on friends and foes alike, with Canada - one of the United States' biggest trading partners - often in his crosshairs.

High-level trade talks between the two countries broke down in August, prompting Trump to impose a host of new levies - some of which he has lifted ahead of crucial US midterm elections.

Affordability is a key issue for voters, and Trump's tariffs have fuelled inflation across the country.

The tariffs - enforced after the August talks broke down - impacted around US$20 billion worth of goods, ranging from hockey sticks to cement.

In response, Canada imposed levies on an equivalent amount of American products, leading Trump to retaliate with another round of tariffs of as much as 50 per cent on certain goods.