Canadian police arrest suspect in deadly mass stabbings, ending 4-day manhunt

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan: Canadian police on Wednesday (Sep 7) arrested a man suspected in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous tribal reserve in Saskatchewan, ending a four-day manhunt.

Myles Sanderson, 30, was taken into custody near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan, about 100km south-west of the area where the killings occurred on Sunday, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RMCP).

His older brother and accused accomplice, Damien Sanderson, 31, was himself found slain on Monday, a day after the stabbing rampage, in a grassy area of the James Smith Cree Nation.

"There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation," the RMCP said in an alert announcing the arrest.

No further details on the arrest were immediately provided.

Eighteen other people were wounded in the rampage, which ranks among the deadliest attacks in Canada's modern history and has rattled a country unaccustomed to acts of mass violence. Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

Authorities have offered no motive for the attacks, which occurred on the James Smith Cree Nation reserve, home to about 3,400 people, and the nearby village of Weldon, about 320km north of the provincial capital of Regina.