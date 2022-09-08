Logo
Canadian police arrest suspect in deadly mass stabbings, ending 4-day manhunt
A photo of Myles Sanderson, one of the suspects identified in a series of stabbing that killed 10 people in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. (Photo: Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP)

08 Sep 2022 07:22AM
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan: Canadian police on Wednesday (Sep 7) arrested a man suspected in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous tribal reserve in Saskatchewan, ending a four-day manhunt.

Myles Sanderson, 30, was taken into custody near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan, about 100km south-west of the area where the killings occurred on Sunday, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RMCP).

His older brother and accused accomplice, Damien Sanderson, 31, was himself found slain on Monday, a day after the stabbing rampage, in a grassy area of the James Smith Cree Nation.

"There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation," the RMCP said in an alert announcing the arrest.

No further details on the arrest were immediately provided.

Eighteen other people were wounded in the rampage, which ranks among the deadliest attacks in Canada's modern history and has rattled a country unaccustomed to acts of mass violence. Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

Authorities have offered no motive for the attacks, which occurred on the James Smith Cree Nation reserve, home to about 3,400 people, and the nearby village of Weldon, about 320km north of the provincial capital of Regina.

Canadian Police vehicles are seen at the scene where suspect Myles Sanderson was arrested, along Highway 11 in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Sep 7, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Lars Hagberg)

The arrest came shortly after the RCMP issued an emergency alert reporting that an unnamed individual believed to be armed with a knife was spotted driving a stolen pickup truck in the town of Wakaw, just east of Rosthern.

Police said in that notice they believed the sighting was linked to the manhunt for Sanderson.

Police have said they were investigating whether the younger sibling might have killed his brother and possibly sustained injuries that required medical attention.

Myles Sanderson was briefly believed to have been spotted on Tuesday back in the James Smith Cree Nation, but a search of the reserve that day turned up no sign of the suspect, and police said they determined he was no longer there.

Source: Reuters/lk

