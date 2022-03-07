Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Canada announces new sanctions after Ukraine invasion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Canada announces new sanctions after Ukraine invasion

Canada announces new sanctions after Ukraine invasion

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as he meets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at RAF Northolt in London, Monday, Mar 7, 2022. (Photo: AP/Pool/Henry Nicholls)

07 Mar 2022 11:53PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 11:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday (Mar 7) announced new sanctions against 10 people he said were "complicit" in the "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine.

"This includes former and current senior government officials, oligarchs and supporters of the Russian leadership," he told a joint press conference with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson and Mark Rutte of the Netherlands.

Trudeau said the names of those sanctioned came from a list compiled by the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"The sanctions put increased pressure on Russia's leadership, including on (President Vladimir) Putin's inner circle," he told reporters.

"This is of course in addition to all the other sanctions we've announced, including our recent announcement on imposing massive tariffs on Russian and Belarusian imports."

The government in Ottawa last week revoked special trading status for Russia and Belarus because of Moscow's invasion, resulting in 35 per cent tariffs.

Related:

Source: AFP/ng

Related Topics

Canada Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us