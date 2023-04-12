Logo
World

Canada pledges fresh military aid for Ukraine, sanctions on Russia
Canada pledges fresh military aid for Ukraine, sanctions on Russia

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal shakes hands with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Apr 11, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)

12 Apr 2023 03:53AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 03:53AM)
OTTAWA : Canada on Tuesday (Apr 11) imposed new sanctions over Russia's invasion in Ukraine and pledged fresh military support for Kyiv, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after meeting Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Toronto.

Canada will send 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns and 2.4 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine and impose sanctions on 14 Russian individuals and 34 entities, including security targets linked to Wagner Group, Trudeau said.

"We will continue to support Ukraine with everything needed for as long as necessary," he said.

Canada has committed more than C$8 billion to Ukraine in financial, military, humanitarian and other assistance since January 2022, just before the invasion at the end of February.

Canada is also imposing sanctions on nine entities tied to the Belarusian financial sector to further pressure Russia's "enablers in Belarus," Trudeau said.

Source: Reuters/ec

