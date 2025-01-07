Canada PM Trudeau to resign as prime minister after nine years, blames party infighting

Trudeau said he had asked the Liberal Party to set in motion a leadership contest but did not say how long it would take. A new party leader would become prime minister immediately, and lead the Liberals into the next election.

Shachi Kurl, president of pollster Angus Reid, said that while a new leader might be able to stem losses, the Liberal party was still in trouble.

"There is a fatigue factor. This is a government in its 10th year - at some point the milk just expires," Kurl said in a phone interview. "I think the milk has turned pretty sour."

Although proroguing parliament would allow the Liberals to choose a leader without worrying about an election derailing the process, the move could still hurt them with voters, said Philippe Lagasse, an associate professor and constitutional expert at Ottawa's Carleton University.

"I think people are ready for an election. They want to move on - this is just delaying it," he said.

Liberal infighting has alarmed business groups and the premiers of the country's 10 provinces, who say Ottawa has to focus on possible tariffs from the Trump administration.

"Canada needs to demonstrate stability and strength at this critical moment, and the federal government must urgently explain to Canadians how they will avoid tariffs that could have devastating effects," said Doug Ford, premier of Ontario, the most populous province.

Trudeau had until recently been able to fend off Liberal legislators worried about the poor showing in polls and the loss of safe seats in two special elections last year.

But calls for him to step aside soared since last month, when he tried to demote Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, one of his closest cabinet allies, after she pushed back against his proposals for more spending.

Freeland quit instead and penned a letter accusing Trudeau of "political gimmicks" rather than focusing on what was best for the country.

Freeland and former central banker Mark Carney, two potential candidates in the race to replace Trudeau, both issued short statements thanking him for his service.

The Conservatives are led by Pierre Poilievre, a career politician who rose to prominence in early 2022 when he supported truck drivers who took over the center of Ottawa as part of a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

"While leaderless Liberals focus on saving their jobs and fighting each other for power, the country spirals out of control," Poilievre said in a statement, reiterating calls for an immediate election.

Trump reacted to Trudeau's announcement by repeating earlier comments that Canada would gain from becoming the 51st US state and complaining about Canada's trade surplus with the United States.

"The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned," he said on Truth Social.