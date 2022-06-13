Logo
Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Leaders' Second Plenary Session during the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California on Jun 10, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

13 Jun 2022 11:32PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 11:52PM)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday (Jun 13) he tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he was feeling fine since he was vaccinated.

"I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted," Trudeau said in a tweet on Monday.

Trudeau last tested positive for COVID-19 in January.
 

Source: Reuters/ic

