Canada province mulls state of emergency after floods, food shortages reported

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia: The Canadian province of British Columbia could introduce a state of emergency on Wednesday (Nov 17) to help deal with massive floods that cut access to the country's largest port and stranded thousands.

Mudslides triggered by heavy rains destroyed several major roads and killed at least one person. Officials say the death toll could rise, because other people are missing.

"What we're seeing is a natural disaster," provincial Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth told a briefing late on Tuesday. "A province-wide state of emergency is very much on the table."

Several towns have been completely cut off and at least one reported that food was starting to run low.

Jeff Kuhn, pastor at a church in Hope, a town of 6,000 people about 160 km east of Vancouver, said an additional 1,500 people were seeking shelter.

"There is not much left in the grocery stores. They just can't restock, there is no way to get through," he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, saying that although some food had been airlifted in, there was just a day's supply left.