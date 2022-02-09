Canada provinces move to ease COVID-19 rules as trucker protest hardens

OTTAWA: Truckers paralysing the Canadian capital in anger at COVID-19 rules showed no sign of backing down on Tuesday (Feb 8), as several of the nation's provinces announced it was time to roll back restrictions that count among the world's toughest.

With authorities struggling to bring the protest movement to heel, Saskatchewan in the country's west said on Tuesday it was ready to lift all pandemic restrictions, with Quebec and Alberta also signalling plans to ease measures.

In the capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - who a day earlier issued a stern warning the protests "had to stop" - appeared to shift tone, saying he understood "how frustrated everyone is" and that "the time is coming when we will be able to relax".

"We're all sick and tired of restrictions, of mandates, of having to make sacrifices," Trudeau said, adding, however, that vaccine mandates were the "way to avoid further restrictions".

The so-called "Freedom Convoy" began in January in western Canada - launched in anger at requirements that truckers either be vaccinated, or test and isolate, when crossing the US-Canadian border.

Having snowballed into an occupation of the Canadian capital, the protest has sparked solidarity rallies across the nation and abroad, and by Tuesday had forced the temporary closure of a key US border bridge, the busiest international land-border crossing in North America.

Amid a state of emergency in Ottawa, federal police have deployed among demonstrators waving Canadian flags and anti-Trudeau placards in protests now in their second week and fast becoming a rallying cry for far-right and anti-vaccine groups.

Briefing reporters on Tuesday, Ottawa Deputy Police Chief Steve Bell said his agents had made 22 arrests to date.

"Our message to demonstrators remains the same: Don't come. And if you do, there will be consequences," he said.