World

Two dead, several injured after being struck by van in Canada's Quebec
World

Two dead, several injured after being struck by van in Canada's Quebec

Two dead, several injured after being struck by van in Canada's Quebec

Various emergency services at the scene of the incident in Canada's Quebec. (Image: Reuters)

14 Mar 2023 08:01AM (Updated: 14 Mar 2023 08:01AM)
Two people were killed and nine injured after being struck by a van on Monday (Mar 13) in the Canadian town of Amqui, Quebec, provincial police said.

Police spokeswoman Helene St-Pierre said the circumstances of the collision were still being investigated. The driver of the van has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run, CTV News reported.

Police were called at about 3pm local time to reports of a collision between a van and pedestrians walking along a road in Amqui, located about 650km north-east of Montreal.

A man in his 70s and another man in his 60s were killed, St-Pierre said. Two other people are seriously injured.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter that his heart was with the people of Amqui.

"As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I'm keeping everyone affected in my thoughts," he said.

The incident comes a month after a bus driver was charged with murder after ramming his vehicle into a daycare centre in a Montreal suburb, killing two children. 

Source: Reuters/zl

