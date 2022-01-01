Canada to resettle female Afghan judges, families living in limbo

TORONTO: Canada will take in female Afghan judges and their families who have been living in limbo, primarily in Greece, since their evacuation from Afghanistan in the fall, a spokesperson for the immigration minister said on Friday (Dec 31).

In addition to the judges and their families, a group totalling about 230 people, Canada will also resettle an unspecified number of Afghans from the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities who had been referred by a third-party aid organization, the spokesperson said.

They are expected to come to Canada next year but there is no firm date.

Canada has promised to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees but has no timeline for doing so. Since the Taliban took control of the country after the US troop withdrawal in August, Canada has resettled 3,915 Afghans with connections to the Canadian government and another 2,535 on humanitarian grounds, according to government figures.

Afghan women made great strides in the two decades since the Taliban last ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, joining previously all-male bastions such as the judiciary, the media and politics.

"All the achievements of 20 years came back to zero within the blink of an eye," said Freshta Masoni, a family court judge staying in Athens with her toddler daughters.

Since returning to power, the Taliban pledged to protect women's rights in accordance with Islamic law, announcing a general "amnesty" for all former state workers. But advocates fear a backslide to when women were not allowed to work and girls were banned from school.