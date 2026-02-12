Police identify suspect in Canada school shooting as 18-year-old

OTTOWA: Canadian police on Wednesday (Feb 11) identified the person who carried out a school massacre as an 18-year-old woman with mental health issues but did not give a motive for one of the worst mass shootings in Canada's history.

The killer, who police named as Jesse Van Rootselaar, committed suicide after the shooting on Tuesday in Tumbler Ridge, a remote community in the Pacific province of British Columbia. Police revised the death toll down to nine from the initially reported 10.

"Police had attended that (family) residence on multiple occasions over the past several years, dealing with concerns of mental health with respect to our suspect," said Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commander of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia.

McDonald said Van Rootselaar, who was born male but began to identify as a female six years ago, had first killed her mother, 39, and 11-year-old step-brother at the family home.

"We do believe the suspect acted alone ... it would be too early to speculate on motive," he told a press conference.

More than 25 people were wounded Tuesday in the attack in the small mountain community of Tumbler Ridge, police said.